...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
9 to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 11
inches, except 10 to 14 inches in the Bayfield Peninsula and
ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
BARRON - The Barron County Sheriff's Department is looking for any information on a juvenile runaway.
Sixteen-year-old James Mortensen was last seen around 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black boots. The Sheriff's Department believes that he still may be in the Cumberland area, but they need to check his welfare. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 715 537 3106 or 911.
