BARRON - The Barron County Sheriff's Department is looking for any information on a juvenile runaway.

Sixteen-year-old James Mortensen was last seen around 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black boots. The Sheriff's Department believes that he still may be in the Cumberland area, but they need to check his welfare. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 715 537 3106 or 911. 

