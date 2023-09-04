RUSK — Two missing swimmers were found drowned in Lipsett Lake on Friday, Sept. 1, in the Town of Rusk.

According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received multiple 911 calls of two missing swimmers around 5:01 p.m. Multiple agencies responded, utilizing air and water drones, underwater radar, boats and divers.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments