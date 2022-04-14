Nick Milroy

MADISON - State Rep. Nick Milroy (D-South Range) announced on April 14 that he will not be running for public office this fall. He represents the 73rd Assembly District in the Wisconsin State Assembly, which currently includes most of Douglas County and the northern halves of Washburn and Burnett counties. Following is his statement.

“One of my biggest desires in life has been to give back to a community and region that have given me and my family so much. For the majority of my adult life, I have had the opportunity to serve others. Earning the trust and working on behalf of the citizens of the 73rd Assembly District has been a humbling experience. My guiding principles in the legislature have been to always treat others the way that I would want to be treated and to rise above the all-too-common partisanship. I have focused on making sure that northern Wisconsin gets its fair share and being a voice for those who don’t always have one. I’m proud of the work that I’ve accomplished throughout my public service. Today, I feel I have much more important work to focus on. My children are at an age where they need their dad around more than the Legislature does.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments