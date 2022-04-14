...SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS MAY LEAD TO QUICKLY REDUCED
VISIBILITIES THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
Snow showers are expected across the region today. The combination
of snow showers and breezy conditions, especially along and south
of US Highway 2, may cause roadways to become quickly snow covered
and visibilities to rapidly drop to one quarter mile or less for
brief periods. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions
and the potential for dangerous driving conditions. If you are
traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions...reduce
speed and make sure headlights are on.
MADISON - State Rep. Nick Milroy (D-South Range) announced on April 14 that he will not be running for public office this fall. He represents the 73rd Assembly District in the Wisconsin State Assembly, which currently includes most of Douglas County and the northern halves of Washburn and Burnett counties. Following is his statement.
“One of my biggest desires in life has been to give back to a community and region that have given me and my family so much. For the majority of my adult life, I have had the opportunity to serve others. Earning the trust and working on behalf of the citizens of the 73rd Assembly District has been a humbling experience. My guiding principles in the legislature have been to always treat others the way that I would want to be treated and to rise above the all-too-common partisanship. I have focused on making sure that northern Wisconsin gets its fair share and being a voice for those who don’t always have one. I’m proud of the work that I’ve accomplished throughout my public service. Today, I feel I have much more important work to focus on. My children are at an age where they need their dad around more than the Legislature does.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.