...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 13 to
18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this morning
to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 13 to
18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this morning
to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
TWIN CITIES - A significant three-day winter storm will bring widespread accumulating snow set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 21, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 22-23.
According to the National Weather Service, two main rounds of snow are expected, with a "lull" and lighter snow in between. The first round arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening, ending Wednesday morning; the second round arrives Wednesday afternoon and evening and lasts through much of Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.