Weather

TWIN CITIES - A significant three-day winter storm will bring widespread accumulating snow set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 21, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 22-23.

According to the National Weather Service, two main rounds of snow are expected, with a "lull" and lighter snow in between. The first round arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening, ending Wednesday morning; the second round arrives Wednesday afternoon and evening and lasts through much of Thursday.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments