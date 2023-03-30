BARRON — Members attending Barron Electric Cooperative’s 87th-annual meeting on Saturday, March 25, heard how participation powers progress.

Over 400 members and guests attended the meeting and enjoyed a breakfast served by the Barron VFW. Ron Franz, director of Resource and Energy Planning at Dairyland Power Cooperative, discussed beneficial electrification, which is a move toward more electric, including battery-operated tools, heat pump furnaces and electric vehicles, to create a cleaner and affordable future. He discussed the importance of the integrity of the electric grid during extreme weather. He indicated that nine states experienced rolling blackouts in December 2022. The Midwest helped to keep the lights on.

