...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
SPOONER – The Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Spooner Post arrested Thomas S. Barthman, 58, Osceola, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 11th offense, on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 7:44 p.m.
Troopers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries in Polk County east of Clear Lake at Third Avenue and County Line Road. Upon arriving on the scene, the driver, Barthman, was being attended to by EMS. A helicopter was en route due to the severity of the driver’s injuries. As troopers continued the crash investigation, they noticed the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver. A routine driver’s license check showed Barthman had a suspended driver’s license with 10 prior OWIs. Barthman was subsequently arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was transported by helicopter to a local hospital.
