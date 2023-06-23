LCO
HAYWARD — The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University (LCOOU) has one natural history field trip program planned for the general public in June, courtesy of the Extension Department.

Wednesday, June 28, the trip will be to Houghton Falls from 10 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. Houghton Falls Nature Preserve consists of a long, deep sandstone gorge reminiscent of what one might encounter on Kentucky’s Cumberland Plateau. This hemlock- and cedar-draped gorge has rock houses and cliff shelves with small waterfalls and one quite large one. At the end of the trail is a sheltered cove and Houghton Point on Lake Superior. There, one can peer into the crystalline waters to view angular boulders and perhaps fish or look up for a view of the Apostle Islands.

