MADISON - Winter is here with the first accumulating snow across Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) encourages drivers to visit 511wi.gov to view the expanded and improved winter road conditions layer on Wisconsin roadways.

“Weather in Wisconsin means driving conditions can change in an instant,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and get their vehicle ready for winter driving. Our free, easy-to-use 511 Wisconsin system can provide the clearest and most accurate travel information to prepare for the road ahead.”

