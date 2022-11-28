...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY LATE EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow remains possible. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 7 inches possible. Locally higher amounts of 8 to 10 inches
possible in Ashland and Iron counties.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday late evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
MADISON - Winter is here with the first accumulating snow across Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) encourages drivers to visit 511wi.gov to view the expanded and improved winter road conditions layer on Wisconsin roadways.
“Weather in Wisconsin means driving conditions can change in an instant,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and get their vehicle ready for winter driving. Our free, easy-to-use 511 Wisconsin system can provide the clearest and most accurate travel information to prepare for the road ahead.”
