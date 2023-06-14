Seniors

SPOONER — Everyone deserves to live a life free from all forms of abuse. We must call attention to groups in our community who are the most vulnerable. Older adults may not be the first group you think of, but they are a high-risk group for several forms of abuse. The purpose of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of the abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

In addition, WEAAD is in support of the United Nations International Plan of Action acknowledging the significance of elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue. WEAAD serves as a call to action for individuals, organizations and communities to raise awareness about elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments