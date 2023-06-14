...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
SPOONER — Everyone deserves to live a life free from all forms of abuse. We must call attention to groups in our community who are the most vulnerable. Older adults may not be the first group you think of, but they are a high-risk group for several forms of abuse. The purpose of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of the abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.
In addition, WEAAD is in support of the United Nations International Plan of Action acknowledging the significance of elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue. WEAAD serves as a call to action for individuals, organizations and communities to raise awareness about elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.
