Joyann Parker

Joyann Parker as Patsy Cline

 Ian Gibbs

HAYWARD — Enjoy the timeless music of Patsy Cline brought to life when musician and performer Joyann Parker returns to the Park Center stage in Hayward on Saturday, April 22. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Cline is the most popular female country singer in recording history. She was the first female artist elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame and inspired scores of later singers, including k.d. lang, Loretta Lynn, Linda Ronstadt, Trisha Yearwood and Wynonna Judd.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments