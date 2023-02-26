LADYSMITH — Indianhead Community Action Agency, Inc. (ICAA) announces the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs’ (WDVA) investment of $25,000 in ICAA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families program.

This investment will support homeless and at-risk-of-becoming-homeless veterans and their families with items such as gas cards, vehicle repairs, phones/phone cards, utility payments and household/personal care items needed as they work towards self-sufficiency.

