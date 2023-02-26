...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commute.
Ice accumulation on trees and power lines may lead to power
outages..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Indianhead Community Action Agency receives grant to provide additional support to homeless, at-risk veterans, families
LADYSMITH — Indianhead Community Action Agency, Inc. (ICAA) announces the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs’ (WDVA) investment of $25,000 in ICAA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families program.
This investment will support homeless and at-risk-of-becoming-homeless veterans and their families with items such as gas cards, vehicle repairs, phones/phone cards, utility payments and household/personal care items needed as they work towards self-sufficiency.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.