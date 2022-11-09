Results

The unofficial results are in for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election, with the incumbents taking the majority in the state races.

Gov. Tony Evers was reelected to another term, defeating his opponent, Tim Michels, 1,355-409-1,265,846. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was also reelected, defeating his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, 1,334,670-1,307,296.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments