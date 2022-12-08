Santa’s elves were ready for a fun day at Christmas at the Forts, the Forts Folle Avoine holiday celebration. Bundled up on a chilly morning on Dec. 3 were volunteers (L-R) Jessa Reynolds, Aynslee Huntley and Brooke Youngblood. The girls are all students at Siren.
Helping children find their gifts at the Elf Store was Santa’s top elf, also known as Felicity Lamb. Felicity is a senior at Webster High School, and was one of many volunteers helping to make Christmas at the Forts a huge success.
A gallery of lighted and decorated Christmas trees glowed in the Forts Folle Avoine Visitor Center. The trees, from area organizations and businesses, were available for purchase. More festive trees will be available this Saturday, Dec. 10, when Christmas at the Forts opens once again, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Clouds of frozen breath escaping from both horses and passengers on the wagon ride showed how chilly the air was on Dec. 3 at Forts Folle Avoine’s Christmas at the Forts. Nobody seemed bothered by the cold, however, as the group went “dashing through the snow.”
Santa’s elves were ready for a fun day at Christmas at the Forts, the Forts Folle Avoine holiday celebration. Bundled up on a chilly morning on Dec. 3 were volunteers (L-R) Jessa Reynolds, Aynslee Huntley and Brooke Youngblood. The girls are all students at Siren.
Bill Thornley
A baby’s first Christmas is special. At Christmas at the Forts, memories were made for the family of little Opie Young of Webster as he sat on Santa’s lap for the first time.
Bill Thornley
Helping children find their gifts at the Elf Store was Santa’s top elf, also known as Felicity Lamb. Felicity is a senior at Webster High School, and was one of many volunteers helping to make Christmas at the Forts a huge success.
Bill Thornley
Christmas carols rang out at the Forts Folle Avoine Visitor Center as happy music was played by area musicians.
Bill Thornley
A gallery of lighted and decorated Christmas trees glowed in the Forts Folle Avoine Visitor Center. The trees, from area organizations and businesses, were available for purchase. More festive trees will be available this Saturday, Dec. 10, when Christmas at the Forts opens once again, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bill Thornley
Clouds of frozen breath escaping from both horses and passengers on the wagon ride showed how chilly the air was on Dec. 3 at Forts Folle Avoine’s Christmas at the Forts. Nobody seemed bothered by the cold, however, as the group went “dashing through the snow.”
DANBURY – The warmth of the Christmas season got a boost from an extra log on the bonfire at Forts Folle Avoine Historical Park over the weekend.
Especially on the first day, Saturday, Dec. 3, the gusting morning wind had a real bite. Visitors gathered around the fire side-by-side with characters in fur trade-era costumes as sweet-smelling wood fire smoke filled the air.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.