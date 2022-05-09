Road

MADISON – On April 26, Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to invest $282.9 million in Wisconsin’s infrastructure won bipartisan approval from the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance.

Approval from this committee is the last step needed for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to deploy Wisconsin’s allocation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) for infrastructure improvements throughout the state.

