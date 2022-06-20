Rustic Road

MADISON - Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced on June 17 that a new Rustic Road guide that offers 123 backroad trips through Wisconsin scenery is available in print and online.

The newest route, Rustic Road 123, is in northwest Winnebago County along Pioneer and Medina Junction roads near the site of a former rail depot, two state trails and a wildlife area.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments