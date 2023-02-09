BARRON — The Blue Hills Genealogical Society (BHGS) will feature Mark Dobberfuhl for their first monthly program for the 2023 year. The program will be held at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. Third St., on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Dobberfuhl will speak about writing a personal history.

“What do you know about the childhood of your grandparents? If we do not preserve our life story, it will be lost to our grandchildren and successive generations,” said Dobberfuhl.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments