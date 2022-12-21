WisDOT

MADISON - Wisconsin's frozen road law took effect Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) designates the regions as Zone 1 and Zone 2, which includes Highway 10 near Stevens Point along with numbered state and federal highways north of Highway 10. The frozen road determination for other areas of the state will be made when conditions warrant.

