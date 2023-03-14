WisDOT

MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) ended the frozen road declaration for northern Wisconsin Zones 1 and 2 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, and is enacting Class II road restrictions. Declarations for other zones in Wisconsin were lifted within the last month based on frost tube readings.

Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground. More information regarding frozen road declarations, Class II roadways, and roadway postings can be found on WisDOT’s website under “Weight Restriction Programs.”

