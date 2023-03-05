Skating

Northwoods Figure Skating Club will perform Festival On Ice March 11.

RICE LAKE — The Northwoods Figure Skating Club will be performing their annual Festival On Ice Saturday, March 11, at 1 and 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena.

The theme for this year’s program is “Power Playlist, Chart Topping Hits from the Last 50 Years.” Enjoy a couple of hours of family-friendly fun as talented local skaters will take to the ice in a professionally choreographed figure skating show. Also joining the Northwoods Figure Skating Club is Anabelle Fitzsimmons, 2022 Minnesota State Juvenile Ladies medalist. The show is open to the public. Flowers and concessions will be available to purchase at the event.

