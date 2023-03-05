...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Northwoods Figure Skating Club will perform Festival On Ice March 11.
RICE LAKE — The Northwoods Figure Skating Club will be performing their annual Festival On Ice Saturday, March 11, at 1 and 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena.
The theme for this year’s program is “Power Playlist, Chart Topping Hits from the Last 50 Years.” Enjoy a couple of hours of family-friendly fun as talented local skaters will take to the ice in a professionally choreographed figure skating show. Also joining the Northwoods Figure Skating Club is Anabelle Fitzsimmons, 2022 Minnesota State Juvenile Ladies medalist. The show is open to the public. Flowers and concessions will be available to purchase at the event.
