...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves up to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff
Band, the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake
areas.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Burnett Area Arts welcomes new member Joe Hendershot, a resident of the Spooner area who applies a complex technique to his photographs for a unique effect.
WEBSTER — While everyone’s ready for spring, there’s still plenty to do while waiting for the snow to melt, like spending an afternoon in the art gallery in Burnett County: the Northwest Passage Gallery, which opens on weekends in February from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s located 1 mile south of Webster just off State Road 35.
Jennifer Scammerhorn, Burnett Area ARts (BAA) artist and gallery exhibits coordinator, is excited about what the new year brings to the gallery.
