MADISON – As Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend and the clocks turn back, ReadyWisconsin encourages everyone to use that extra hour to conduct safety checks around their home. Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m.

“The time change is an excellent opportunity to make sure your emergency kits are stocked up and ready for the winter months ahead,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “Carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms are two of the most critical early warning systems in your home. Now is a great time to make sure they are working properly.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments