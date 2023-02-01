...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 2 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
RICE LAKE — Eat, drink, mingle and be entertained while strolling through University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — Barron County’s halls and commons at the 14th-annual EATS (Educational Assistance Through Scholarship) event, a fundraising experience, on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — Barron County (UWEC-BC), 1800 College Dr., Rice Lake.
The menu features sample-sized gourmet and ethnic appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages prepared by area restaurant chefs, bakers, brewers/distillers and UWEC-BC faculty and staff. Guest chefs will be located throughout the facility, with activities centering in the commons. The event will have more than 25 sampling tables featuring familiar favorites, international flavors, locally distilled beverages and brews and many sweet treats.
