RICE LAKE — Eat, drink, mingle and be entertained while strolling through University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — Barron County’s halls and commons at the 14th-annual EATS (Educational Assistance Through Scholarship) event, a fundraising experience, on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — Barron County (UWEC-BC), 1800 College Dr., Rice Lake.

The menu features sample-sized gourmet and ethnic appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages prepared by area restaurant chefs, bakers, brewers/distillers and UWEC-BC faculty and staff. Guest chefs will be located throughout the facility, with activities centering in the commons. The event will have more than 25 sampling tables featuring familiar favorites, international flavors, locally distilled beverages and brews and many sweet treats.

