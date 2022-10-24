...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with local gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft. Some higher gale force gusts will be possible
as well, mainly mid morning into the afternoon and closer to
shore.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake raised more than $1,700 for Operation Christmas Child at its Christmas in July event. The church has a goal this year of packing 750 shoeboxes and raising $7,500 for shipping them. Organizer Joan Neidermire says the church is already halfway to its goal.
In less than a month, more than 4,500 locations nationwide will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers in this area are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 –21.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts, filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys, to children worldwide since 1993. This year, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children and pass its 200 millionth shoebox distributed to children in need around the world.
