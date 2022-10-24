Operation Christmas Child

Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake raised more than $1,700 for Operation Christmas Child at its Christmas in July event. The church has a goal this year of packing 750 shoeboxes and raising $7,500 for shipping them. Organizer Joan Neidermire says the church is already halfway to its goal.

In less than a month, more than 4,500 locations nationwide will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers in this area are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 –21.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts, filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys, to children worldwide since 1993. This year, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children and pass its 200 millionth shoebox distributed to children in need around the world.

