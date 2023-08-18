DNR

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Aug. 15 the recent launch of a Drought Resource webpage as a new public source for information related to the drought conditions experienced by 82% of the state.

The new webpage gives viewers access to current drought conditions across Wisconsin, helpful resources from various DNR programs and other state and national resources regarding drought conditions. Visitors to the webpage can also find tips for conserving water and information about accessing water during a drought based on their specific water use needs.

  

