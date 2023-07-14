DNR

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a statewide air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke coming from Western Canada.

The advisory is in effect from noon on Friday, July 14, through noon on Sunday, July 16. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) level to possible scattered areas reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level.

  

