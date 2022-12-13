...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 10 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
MADISON - In both 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 cases surged during the colder months. As colder weather returns, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reminds Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. All Wisconsinites are encouraged to utilize these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season.
Wisconsinites can order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their residence through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program, which is partially funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. All Wisconsin households are eligible to place an order every month on the Say Yes! COVID Test website for one free test kit that contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Households can place an order for test kits starting the first of every month, including households that have already received an initial order of test kits since the launch of this program in September.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.