Winter colds

MADISON - In both 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 cases surged during the colder months. As colder weather returns, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reminds Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. All Wisconsinites are encouraged to utilize these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season.

Wisconsinites can order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their residence through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program, which is partially funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. All Wisconsin households are eligible to place an order every month on the Say Yes! COVID Test website for one free test kit that contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Households can place an order for test kits starting the first of every month, including households that have already received an initial order of test kits since the launch of this program in September.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments