CUMBERLAND – Effective Jan. 1, 2023, two Cumberland Healthcare providers will be transitioning to NorthLakes Community Clinic (NLCC). Behavioral health therapist Karl Ader and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Jay Jevne will continue to provide similar services to patients in Cumberland but as part of NLCC.

The change increases access to behavioral health services and psychiatric med management in the Cumberland area due to NLCC being a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC). As a FQHC, NLCC accepts everyone regardless of their ability to pay and accepts most insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured may also qualify for a sliding fee scale, further reducing barriers to care.

