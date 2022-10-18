WOJB

HAYWARD — WOJB Community Radio from Lac Courte Oreilles presents Americana musician Tony Furtado in concert on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Park Center, 15791 U.S. Hwy. 63, downtown Hayward.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.WOJB.org and at the door.

