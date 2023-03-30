Advisory

TWIN CITIES - A winter weather advisory is in effect, with many areas starting with snow Thursday afternoon, March 30, and transition to a wintry mix from south to north through the duration of Thursday.

Rain will slowly transition back to snow in the reverse direction throughout the day on Friday, March 31, becoming all snow from 7 to 9 p.m.

