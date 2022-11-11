Heidi

Cameron native and Chicago-based musician Heidi Joosten is the featured piano soloist at the Communiversity Band’s fall concert on Nov. 15 at UW-Eau Claire–Barron County.

 Contributed

RICE LAKE — The fall concert of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire-Barron County Communiversity Band will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. in the UWEC-BC Fine Arts Theatre, 1800 College Dr., Rice Lake. Admission is a free-will donation in support of the music department.

The Communiversity Band is a joint effort of the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Music Department and adult and advanced high school musicians of the surrounding communities. The ensemble has been under the direction of Michael Joosten since 2001.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments