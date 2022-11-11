...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt early
veering to northwest then to north late this afternoon. Waves 6
to 10 ft early decreasing to 3 to 5 feet this afternoon.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Cameron native and Chicago-based musician Heidi Joosten is the featured piano soloist at the Communiversity Band’s fall concert on Nov. 15 at UW-Eau Claire–Barron County.
RICE LAKE — The fall concert of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire-Barron County Communiversity Band will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. in the UWEC-BC Fine Arts Theatre, 1800 College Dr., Rice Lake. Admission is a free-will donation in support of the music department.
The Communiversity Band is a joint effort of the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Music Department and adult and advanced high school musicians of the surrounding communities. The ensemble has been under the direction of Michael Joosten since 2001.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.