TWIN CITIES - A historic winter storm set to begin Wednesday, Feb. 22, will see significant snow accumulations through Thursday, Feb. 23, though the snowfall amounts have changed slightly.

According to the National Weather Service, 8 to 12 inches of snowfall is expected Wednesday, with some places to get 15 inches. There will be strong winds both days that were not a factor previously, which will result in life-threatening travel conditions.

