SPOONER – The state and federal government are working to make funds available to Wisconsin counties that are interested in coming up with plans for broadband installation.

At the Northwest Regional Planning Commission’s (NWRPC) Executive Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, Business Development/IT Specialist Crystal Rohde said that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is making funds available, “broadband dollars that are coming down the pipe.” She said the federal government will hand down funds to the state, which will then go to counties, with $5 million available across Wisconsin.

