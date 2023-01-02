Advisory

The National Weather Service is predicting a winter storm to impact the area starting Monday night, Jan. 2, with the greatest impacts coming overnight through Tuesday morning, Jan. 3.

As of Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department Emergency Services reports the system has slowed down, so snow and freezing rain are not expected to begin until Monday evening. Light snow is now expected to continue from Tuesday night all the way through Wednesday night, Jan. 4. This will lead to an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow on top of the heavy snow from the main part of this storm Monday night through Tuesday.

