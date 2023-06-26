MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an air quality advisory for PM2.5 (orange-purple) statewide now through noon Thursday, June 29.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north to south Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. The DNR expects this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments