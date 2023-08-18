MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an advisory for PM2.5 and ozone (orange/red) statewide now through Monday, Aug. 21, at 6 a.m.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada moved into the state from the northwest Thursday, Aug. 17, and traveled south. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI) is expected to range from the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) level to the Unhealthy level. Remember, the Unhealthy AQI level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion, and everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

  

