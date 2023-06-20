MADISON - Washburn County is one of many under an air quality advisory for ozone (orange) now through 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults and people who are active outdoors, including outdoor workers, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

