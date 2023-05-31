The musical group Raining Thunder performed a traditional Ojibwa song at the opening and closing of the St. Croix Tribal Education Banquet held Thursday, May 18, at the Danbury casino convention center. The banquet honors high school, college and technical school graduates. Students from 18 high schools and two universities were honored.
Shell Lake seniors Hayden Eiche and Tala Matrius pose with Shell Lake Liaison Coordinator Dawn Eiche. The graduates receive an eagle feather to honor their accomplishment. Eagles have a special place in the Ojibwe culture, and receiving an eagle feather is the highest honor they can receive.
Larry Samson
Larry Samson
Marissa Dearbin and Savanna Staples are Webster High School students who attended the banquet to receive their eagle feathers.
Larry Samson
Spooner High School seniors received their eagle feathers. L-R: Joshua Tijernia, Kylan Ferguson, Aubrie Bell and Dominik St. John.
