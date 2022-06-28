International Young Eagles Day is June 9

Pilot Kirby Crawford with a "Young Eagle."

SHELL LAKE – The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 631 is hosting a Young Eagles event at the Shell Lake Airport Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

EAA will be giving free airplane rides for young people ages 8-17, weather permitting. This is an opportunity for young people to experience flight.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments