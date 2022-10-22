...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Library Board President Audrey Kevan and Library Director Angie Bodzislaw.
MADISON — The Wisconsin Library Association (WLA) has announced Angie Bodzislaw, director of the Spooner Memorial Library, as the 2022 WLA/Demco Librarian of the Year. This annual award, presented by WLA and sponsored by Demco, is given in recognition of a librarian’s outstanding leadership and accomplishment in library service.
Bodzislaw is recognized for her creative thinking and ability to forge partnerships with other community organizations to address local issues. Among her many accomplishments, her nomination described her work to combat food insecurity through the development of the Compassion Kitchen and the Books and Bread program. Compassion Kitchen is a service in which the library offers care packages for residents in need of food and other basic living supplies in their lobby during library hours. The Books and Bread program brings books and food to homebound residents.
