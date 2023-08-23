Road work

SPOONER — To maintain a safe roadway for travelers, Highway 70 at the Yellow River east of the City of Spooner in Washburn County is expected to be closed to traffic midweek the week of Aug. 21. Motorists will be detoured via highways 53 and 63.

Installed in 1964, the culvert carrying the Yellow River under Highway 70 has reached the end of its service life. To address this, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will:

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments