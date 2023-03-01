...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 5
Blowing through Minnesota, the fierce winter storm delivered near-whiteout conditions to northwestern Wisconsin by mid-morning on Feb. 23. Highway 63 through Spooner was almost deserted, and what few vehicles there were were pretty hard to see.
With many vehicles unable to move in the deep snow that began piling up on Feb. 23, many area residents found alternate transportation, such as this snowmobile that roared through Spooner during the storm.
RIGHT: Digging out was the tall order for area residents during and after the powerful snowstorm. Snowblowers got heavy use, and more than one shovel user had to deal with sore backs, legs and arms after a busy day outside.
Blowing through Minnesota, the fierce winter storm delivered near-whiteout conditions to northwestern Wisconsin by mid-morning on Feb. 23. Highway 63 through Spooner was almost deserted, and what few vehicles there were were pretty hard to see.
Bill Thornley
With many vehicles unable to move in the deep snow that began piling up on Feb. 23, many area residents found alternate transportation, such as this snowmobile that roared through Spooner during the storm.
Bill Thornley
RIGHT: Digging out was the tall order for area residents during and after the powerful snowstorm. Snowblowers got heavy use, and more than one shovel user had to deal with sore backs, legs and arms after a busy day outside.
Bill Thornley
City streets and town roads were engulfed by the deep snow, but little by little, things returned to normal as hardworking clean-up crews did their jobs.
Bill Thornley
LEFT: In Spooner, the city crew was up with the morning sun on Friday, Feb. 24, clearing the streets and allowing traffic to once again move throughout the community.
SPOONER — Living in northwestern Wisconsin, most folks have become accustomed to a few dandy storms each winter. The storm that roared through northwestern Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 23, was a dandy, forcing schools and businesses to close, canceling area sports events and pretty much shutting down the whole area for a time.
Snow depths varied from place to place, but they all were fueled by fierce winds. By the next day, individuals and businesses were digging out. Plows were on the road, city streets, town roads and highways were cleared, and life returned to normal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.