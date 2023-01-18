...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT... For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 6 to 9 ft expected. For the
Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40
kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Thursday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
L-R: Ella Marie Hills with the Heritage Award, Danielle Krueger holding the Washburn County Fair’s first-place theme plaque and Julene Peck with the ribbon for the media contest at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs State Convention earlier this month.
L-R: Ella Marie Hills with the Heritage Award, Danielle Krueger holding the Washburn County Fair’s first-place theme plaque and Julene Peck with the ribbon for the media contest at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs State Convention earlier this month.
Contributed
Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Jackie Rosenbush stands with her baskets that she will be selling at the Fairest Auction.
Contributed
The Washburn County Fair delegation at the convention: Ella Marie Hills, Julene Peck, Maddie Hopke, Danielle Krueger and Linda Degner.
Contributed
L-R: Fairest of the Fair Jackie Rosenbush, Pam Jahnke from the Midwest Farm Report, who sponsored the Every Person has a Fair Story Contest, and Linda Degner, who won the contest.
Contributed
L-R: Pete, Maddie and Danette Hopke, the Washburn County Fairest of the Fair family.
WISCONSIN DELLS – The Washburn County Fair was well-represented at the 2023 Wisconsin Association of Fairs (WAF) State Convention held at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells Jan. 8-11.
Those attending the convention were Ella Marie Hills, Julene Peck, Danielle Krueger, Linda Degner, Maddie Hopke as Washburn County Fair’s Fairest and Jackie Rosenbush, the 56th reigning Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs. Others who joined in for Wednesday, Jan. 11, and the banquet were Danette and Pete Hopke, Dan, Susie and Kate Rosenbush and Matt Vosberg.
