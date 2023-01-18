WISCONSIN DELLS – The Washburn County Fair was well-represented at the 2023 Wisconsin Association of Fairs (WAF) State Convention held at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells Jan. 8-11.

Those attending the convention were Ella Marie Hills, Julene Peck, Danielle Krueger, Linda Degner, Maddie Hopke as Washburn County Fair’s Fairest and Jackie Rosenbush, the 56th reigning Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs. Others who joined in for Wednesday, Jan. 11, and the banquet were Danette and Pete Hopke, Dan, Susie and Kate Rosenbush and Matt Vosberg.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments