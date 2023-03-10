SPOONER — The Washburn County Area Humane Society (WCAHS) is asking for financial donations to help care for the animals that come in from all over the county.

The current animal population is almost double what it was last year, which is putting significant strain on resources. With so many more animals coming in and with the increase in expenses, the shelter needs significant and immediate financial help. They are asking “Community Angels” to help meet expenses and give the precious animals that come through their doors the loving care they deserve until they can go home to their new forever family.

