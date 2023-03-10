A little tortie cat named HoneyMaren was found frozen in a snowbank in negative 19-degree weather. An angel brought HoneyMaren to the shelter, saving her from a painful and lonely death. She lost her ears to the cold, then her tail, next some toes and lastly, her back leg. After months of rehab and surgeries, HoneyMaren is walking, running and playing.
A little tortie cat named HoneyMaren was found frozen in a snowbank in negative 19-degree weather. An angel brought HoneyMaren to the shelter, saving her from a painful and lonely death. She lost her ears to the cold, then her tail, next some toes and lastly, her back leg. After months of rehab and surgeries, HoneyMaren is walking, running and playing.
SPOONER — The Washburn County Area Humane Society (WCAHS) is asking for financial donations to help care for the animals that come in from all over the county.
The current animal population is almost double what it was last year, which is putting significant strain on resources. With so many more animals coming in and with the increase in expenses, the shelter needs significant and immediate financial help. They are asking “Community Angels” to help meet expenses and give the precious animals that come through their doors the loving care they deserve until they can go home to their new forever family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.