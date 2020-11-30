SPOONER– Thanksgiving has arrived, Christmas and New Year’s are on the way. The holiday season is upon us, and for many in the area the time of plenty is the time of not enough.
Food and other supplies are always in high demand, even more so this time of the year. At the Washburn County Food Pantry, the dedicated army of volunteers, guided by Sue Adams, is getting ready.
This will be the final holiday season for Adams as the Washburn County Food Pantry Coordinator.
“I’m retiring,” she said, smiling. “It was time.”
She has been guiding the volunteer group since taking over in 2001 from Evelyn Safeblade, who was forced to cut back following a broken ankle. Adams was helped very much by her husband, Chuck Adams. And when Sue Adams in turn cuts back, new Food Pantry Coordinator Kerry Russell will step in for a seamless transition. She will be aided by volunteers Cindy and Mark Fagerstrom.
“I really can’t take over from Sue,” said Russell. “This is a total group effort.”
Tradition of service
The Food Pantry was started in 1984 by Safeblade, and the beginnings couldn’t have been more humble.
“We started in the basement of the Spooner Nursing Home,” said Safeblade. “The first day, we had one family.”
Safeblade, of United Methodist Church, was the original director, getting the food pantry idea off the ground with Cathy Shattuck of Trinity Lutheran.
“It was the churches that originally saw the need,” said Safeblade. “Ministers wanted to start it.”
The food pantry stayed in the nursing home for a year before moving to the second floor of the Shell Lake Hospital. But that did not last long.
“We were kind of in the way,” said Adams. “We went to the ambulance building at the Shell Lake Hospital. We had a card table and a dirt floor … it was a real adventure. It was before we had a state food pantry.”
Building goes up
In 2002 the Washburn County Food Pantry came of age, beginning with a new building erected by volunteers and fueled by donations.
“This building started in 2002, and again, volunteers did it,” recalled Adams. “The way this building started, Pete Hubin went to the Washburn County Board, and the city of Spooner gave up this piece of property. This community takes such good care of us. Dr. Steve Carlson did fundraising, and the Lions Club stepped up and gave us $8,000.”
“For a long time,Sue and Chuck did it all,” said Safeblade. “More people are involved now.”
“Without dedicated volunteers, there is no food pantry,” said Adams.
Over the years, since Safeblade got the ball rolling, things have changed at the food pantry.
“One thing that has really improved is our food supply,” said Russell.
Better organized
“In the old days, they’d just stand up in church and ask for what they needed – we need peanut butter, we need milk, we need some fruit,” recalled Adams. “Now it is more organized, and now we are better funded. We can give more, even things like dog food for pet owners. It all helps.”
There is even a board that guides the food pantry. President is Kerry Russell, secretary is Cindy Fagerstrom, treasurer is Zack Tranmer. Mark Fagerstrom is in charge of volunteers and distribution. Joe Menkol handles maintenance.
Many others have jobs to do as well, and keep the organization working smooth.
Right now, the food pantry serves about 250 families.
“They come once a month,” said Russell. “The number is actually lower than it was. From 2010 to 2015 we were at around 315 families.”
Good supply
Due to COVID-19, food and supplies are now loaded up and delivered to waiting cars that come to the building.
There are many items people can choose from, including flour, sugar, milk, eggs; vegetables like corn and green beans; fruits such as pears and peaches; soups, beans, pasta, cereal, and bread; sweets like donuts, pies and cookies; meats like burgers and hot dogs; household goods like various soaps and toilet paper; cat and dog food; a number of items ranging from peanut butter and tuna to chicken and ravioli; and much more.
Volunteers still needed
As always donations are still needed, as well as volunteers.
“We are always looking for volunteers,” said Adams. “Because of COVID we have lost some people, and we need new volunteers to step in.”
“Our community has done so much for us during this pandemic,” said Russell. “But we do need more volunteers.”
About the pantry
The Washburn County Food Pantry is located near the Spooner Rodeo Arena, and near T&T Tool at 1649 Cottonwood Ave.
Hours are Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., and Thursday, 1 to 3 p.m. Residents of Washburn County who need assistance can get a two-day food supply, limited to a monthly basis.
Other services provided by the food pantry include:
> Boot and winter coat projects. Larger coats for teens are needed.
> Seeds and plants in springtime for gardening.
> Bags for children.
Food and cash donations are welcome.
Donations can be dropped off at area churches or deposited in receptacles at area grocery stores.
Financial donations can be directed to:
P.O. Box 517
Spooner, WI, 54801
For more information: 715.205.3273.
