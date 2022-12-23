SHELL LAKE - Washburn County Emergency Management is opening warming shelters on an "as-needed" basis:
Minong Village Hall, 123 Fifth Ave., 715.520.2126 or 715.939.0938
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, winds gusting as high as 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow, with visibility a half mile or less at times on some roads. Worst travel conditions today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, winds gusting as high as 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow, with visibility a half mile or less at times on some roads. Worst travel conditions today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
SHELL LAKE - Washburn County Emergency Management is opening warming shelters on an "as-needed" basis:
Minong Village Hall, 123 Fifth Ave., 715.520.2126 or 715.939.0938
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.