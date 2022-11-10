Veterans Day

Veterans Day will be observed throughout America on Friday, Nov. 11, in big cities and small towns as we offer a heartfelt “thank you!” In Spooner, the Spooner Area Honor Guard will include a visit to Maple Ridge Care Center nursing home, as they did last year.

 Bill Thornley

America will celebrate Veterans Day 2022 on Friday, Nov. 11, in big cities and small towns across the nation. Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is observed each year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. In 1954, at the urging of major United States veterans organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day.

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day because the major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the armistice with Germany went into effect.

