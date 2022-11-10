...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves
8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand
Island WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Veterans Day will be observed throughout America on Friday, Nov. 11, in big cities and small towns as we offer a heartfelt “thank you!” In Spooner, the Spooner Area Honor Guard will include a visit to Maple Ridge Care Center nursing home, as they did last year.
America will celebrate Veterans Day 2022 on Friday, Nov. 11, in big cities and small towns across the nation. Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is observed each year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. In 1954, at the urging of major United States veterans organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day.
Nov. 11 is Veterans Day because the major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the armistice with Germany went into effect.
