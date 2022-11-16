...SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS ACROSS NORTHLAND...
Roads are ice and snow covered this morning as previously melted
snow refreezes and is covered with a fresh layer of actively
falling snow. Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Transportation
road conditions and webcams show covered roadways with snow and
ice. Additionally, actively snowing falling snow may reduce
visibility to less than a mile at times.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations.
Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow
extra time when traveling. Make sure to turn on headlights.
At Spooner’s observance, Quilts of Valor were presented to veterans (L-R) Teddy Ricci, Wayne Moore, James Casler, Ronald Bowers, Jim Bishop and David Aslyn.
The Spooner Area Honor Guard presented the colors and flags of the Armed Services during the Veterans Day Memorial Presentation at Spooner High School. Vietnam veteran Bill Hoyt brings in the American flag.
There was a family tradition of service at the Moe-Miller American Legion Post 12 observance as Vietnam Army veteran Lynn Daniels was joined by his granddaughter Ashley Irvine, currently serving in the U.S. Air Force.
ABOVE: Wrapped in Quilts of Valor presented at American Legion Moe-Miller Post 12 are recipients (L-R) Mark Burke, Lynn Daniels, Richard Fox, Mike Breitenfeld, Willard Joyce and Thomas Mulligan. LEFT: Members of the Shell Lake Honor Guard presented the American flag during services at Shell Lake High School.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Decorated veteran Pete Hopke delivered the Veterans Day Address at Spooner High School.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Joe Roberts, commander of Moe-Miller American Legion Post 12, welcomed all to the Veterans Day observance.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Members of the Shell Lake Honor Guard presented the American flag during services at Shell Lake High School.
Larry Samson
At the Veterans Day observance at Shell Lake High School, Molly Christenson played “Taps.”
Larry Samson
Members of the Shell Lake FFA hold the flag during the Veterans Day observance at Shell Lake High School.
WASHBURN COUNTY — On Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day was observed in the area with billowing flags, rifle salutes and even the presentation of Quilts of Valor. And most importantly, veterans and their sacrifices were honored, remembered and thanked for their service.
Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day is observed on Nov. 11 every year, honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. In 1954, at the urging of major United States veterans organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day. Nov. 11 is Veterans Day because the major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect.
