WASHBURN COUNTY — On Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day was observed in the area with billowing flags, rifle salutes and even the presentation of Quilts of Valor. And most importantly, veterans and their sacrifices were honored, remembered and thanked for their service.

Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day is observed on Nov. 11 every year, honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. In 1954, at the urging of major United States veterans organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day. Nov. 11 is Veterans Day because the major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect.

