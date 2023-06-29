Vandalism

Vandals poked holes in the walls of the Shell Lake pavilion on the beachfront.

 Dave Zeug

SHELL LAKE — Shell Lake Police Chief Dave Wilson confirmed there had been damage done to several buildings on the lakefront, including the shelter house and the pavilion, but emphasized it wasn’t as bad as some of the initial reports.

“I’d call it vandalism more than criminal damage to property,” said Wilson. “Someone stuck their finger into portions of the chinking done at the shelter house. Due to how low it was on the building, I’m assuming it was kids, and not very big kids. The damage in the pavilion involved holes punched in the building’s drywall. There’s also been evidence of some after-hour partying going on along the beachfront. There’s a lot of rumors going around about the amount of damage that occurred, but the reality is, unfortunate as it is, the repairs won’t be that extensive.”

