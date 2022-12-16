SHELL LAKE - Washburn County Emergency Management now has four operational warming shelters in the county for those still without power or heat, due to the extended outages.

The Shell Lake Community Center, located at 100 W. Lake Dr., and the Minong Town Hall at W7095 Nancy Lake Rd. are both open for people to warm up.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments