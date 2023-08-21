Library

SHELL LAKE — Join Spooner Memorial Library for the third-annual Northwoods Ukulele Festival, a free event for all ages and skill levels. The Ukulele Fest will be a fun-filled afternoon of music that includes play-along sessions, workshops and performances on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shell Lake band shell on Highway 63.

The featured artist is Mary Bue from Minneapolis. Bue is a songwriter, Nada yogi, traveler and music teacher. Named Best Songwriter of 2020 by City Pages, Bue is an accomplished recording artist and has been awarded numerous artist residencies. She sings and plays piano, guitar, ukulele and the sitar.

  

